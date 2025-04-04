Régis Le Bris drops strong Sunderland selection hint ahead of West Brom clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has made a big selection admission ahead of the trip to The Hawthorns

Régis Le Bris has strongly hinted that he will continue with Alan Browne at right back against West Brom despite Leo Hjelde's return to fitness.

Hjelde has missed the last two Sunderland games with an achilles problem, while a hamstring injury to Dennis Cirkin then left Le Bris without a recognised left back for Millwall's visit to the Stadium of Light last weekend. Le Bris therefore moved Trai Hume out to left back, with Browne coming back into the side as a full back.

Browne produced an excellent performance in the 1-0 win and with Le Bris keen not to take any risks with Hjelde, the Irishman looks set to continue on the right of the back four.

“It is important to be getting our defenders back," Le Bris said.

"We built another option with Browney, who I thought did well as a right-back in the back four. That was good news for us. With another player coming back, that is another positive too.

“It was an opportunity to build another option for us last weekend. Leo will need time. He didn’t play for a long time, and the Achilles is a part of the body that can be very fragile. Like Enzo, we won’t rush the process of bringing Leo back. We will probably keep pushing with the same back four, then when Leo is fully available, we will have another option and we will see what we do.”

Enzo Le Fee is also available to return to the squad on Saturday, but like Hjelde appears likely to begin on the bench.

Le Bris on Leo Hjelde's future position in the Sunderland side

Hjelde, a centre half first and foremost, has played most of his football for Sunderland at left back and particularly with Cirkin still absent Le Bris thinks it is likely to stay that way for the time being. That could of course change if there was an injury in central defence in the games ahead, with Dan Ballard still a couple of weeks away from returning from a hamstring issue.

“This season, the open spot for Leo to go into was more often than not at left-back," Le Bris said.

"I like Leo as a left-back in the game model we play. We don’t really use our full-backs as wingers in possession, they are more connected with the players inside them. I think for a centre-back, it is easy to play in that position, especially off the left because, when we play with Romaine or Tommy, they are one-against-one players. Sometimes, you can support them, and you can overlap or underlap, but it is more about being in a support position rather than having the responsibility of playing like a winger at full-back.

"For Leo, I think that suits him, with his style of play," Le Bris said.

"We haven’t really had the opportunity to play with him as a centre-back yet. He can play as a centre-back as well. Maybe he has come off the bench once or twice in that position, once in a back three I think, but we haven’t really had the chance to see him play a lot as a centre-back."