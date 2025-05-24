Sunderland are hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League when they play the play-off final at Wembley

Régis Le Bris is hoping to end his first season as Sunderland head coach on a high with victory at Wembley on Saturday.

Le Bris and Sunderland were taking a step into the unknown when the head coach arrived on Wearside last June, in what was his first job outside of France and only his second as a senior head coach.

An excellent campaign culminated in the 'absolutely beautiful' scenes as Dan Ballard secured a place at Wembley with his goal against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light, highlighting just far team and club have come in a year.

The Sunderland head coach has spoken of his pride at the unity within the club and asked fans to get right behind the team one last time as they bid to try and take the final step against Sheffield United.

"It [Sunderland] feels like home now," Le Bris said.

"From the start, I said the connection and welcome here was fantastic. It was really easy to connect with everyone here and to work. Sometimes it difficult because you have to manage different elements around you and it's difficult to focus on your work, but that wasn't the case here. It's easier to express yourself and to enjoy your job as well. It has been a pleasure.

"Only by being here can you learn, like the semi final last week, you can't truly understand the passion of the fans until moments like this. It was absolutely outstanding. We had to create this moment but at the same time, when we experienced it, it was absolutely beautiful.

"I'm really proud to be connected with this club, the staff, the squad and with the fans like we have been this season. When football can create this emotion, it's not easy to repeat it, but when it happens it is crazy.

"So my message would be to the fans would be keep moving, keep supporting the team, enjoy the moment. And I hope at the end, we will all be happy together."

Régis Le Bris on the stakes at play as Sunderland face Sheffield United

Le Bris says he is fully aware of the financial benefits for the club if they can beat Sheffield United, but is keeping his focus on matters within his control.

And though he insists the club and team have a very bright future regardless of the result on Saturday, he knows the players have to try and take this opportunity to return to the Premier League.

"Yeah, I know the details, but I can't focus on it because my only focus is the game," Le Bris said.

"After that we'll have consequences, positive or negative. It will be positive because even if we are not promoted at the end of the season, we can feel that the club is growing again and we have good signs for the future. When you have your opportunity, it's important to catch it because we don't know the future. It's difficult to anticipate the future.

“So stay connected now with the opportunity and try your best.”