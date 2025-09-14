Sunderland battled their way to a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland dug deep to play out a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, taking their points tally to seven after four matches in the Premier League.

Robin Roefs was the hero of the hour for the Black Cats, producing a series of stunning saves to maintain parity and ultimately hand his side a valuable sharing of the spoils in South London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another notable talking point was the absence of Enzo Le Fée, who picked up an injury on Friday and was subsequently ruled out the trip to Selhurst Park. Prior to the international break, the Frenchman had put in a man of the match display against Brentford from a berth out on the left wing.

With that in mind, here is everything that Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris had to say in his post match press conference on his goalkeeper, his injured playmaker, and the nature of his side’s draw in the capital...

It sounds like you'll be pleased with a point here today, are you already thinking about how to improve and get more on the front foot?

“Yes, absolutely. I think we prepared this game properly, and the picture was the picture we expected during the week. We played a good first half, dominating the ball, but it's not enough. You have to create chances, you have to threaten the opponent's defence.

“So we had a couple of opportunities - maybe one more, two more, to cross and be a bit more impactful in the box - but it didn't happen, so it's possible. But the first layers are positive, now we have to push more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you think it's fair to say that we probably saw a different side of the team that we maybe haven't seen so far this season?

“Yes, every game is a unique challenge, and this game against Crystal Palace, away, we knew before that it was probably the toughest challenge from the beginning of the season.

“I think we had two different parts in that game. The first one we showed good quality with the ball, the second one was a bit different, like expected, because it was clear that they were able to create and generate momentum through set-pieces, through direct play, through counter-attacks, especially with [Jean-Philippe] Mateta, because they are really smart and efficient in this way of playing. So they generated this momentum, but we were able to work together, to defend together, to make saves, to block the balls, and I think it's an important part of the performance.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

No Enzo in the squad today, I know you said it was a small injury, but can you shed any light on the extent of it?

“It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see. He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It wasn't too bad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you pleased with how well Robin has adapted to life in the Premier League?

“I think we need players at that level in the Premier League, otherwise we won't exist. So for me it's not a surprise, I'm really pleased and happy with his performance, of course. But not surprised, and I'm sure he will have other performances like that.

“Thanks to the team too, because to make these saves you need defenders, you need the block, you need to make it hard for the opponent, and when you are a goalkeeper you have to make the final save.

“Probably because he's young he will improve many things, I hope so. He's really composed, really calm, he understands the game really well. I think his technical and physical attributes, the way he understands the game, the way he can anticipate, the way he can connect with his teammates is really impressive. So for me it's not a surprise, but I'm happy with his performance.”

Your next Sunderland read: I just watched Sunderland battle to hard-earned point against Crystal Palace - this is what they did right