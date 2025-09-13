Sunderland played out a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, but Enzo Le Fée was absent.

The French midfielder was an unexpected omission from Le Bris’ matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with his boss stating before the game that he had sustained a “small injury” in Friday’s preparations.

As a result, Simon Adingra was parachuted into the starting XI, with the Ivorian one of two changes made by Le Bris in South London; Wilson Isidor also came into the side in place of Eliezer Mayenda for tactical reasons.

What did Regis Le Bris say about Enzo Le Fée’s fitness status?

Speaking after the whistle against Palace, Le Bris shed further light on the extent of his player’s injury, but admitted that he does not have a concrete return date in mind at this stage.

When asked about Le Fée, the Sunderland boss said: “I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see. He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”

What is the current injury status of Sunderland’s squad?

As part of his pre-match media duties, Le Bris delivered a wide-ranging update on the fitness status of several members of his squad, revealing that he expects centre-back Dan Ballard to be back in contention for next Sunday’s meeting with Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light. He said: “Dan should be back for Aston Villa.

“It's a bit longer than expected for the others. For Dennis [Cirkin], we have to wait a bit. He didn't heal completely after his wrist injury and he had an issue with his knee as well. So he needs to rest a bit. Luke [O’Nien] should be ready around Aston Villa. Leo [Hjelde] struggled with his achilles, so it's a bit longer than expected as well. He had the surgery for both achilles, he worked hard last season to be connected with the squad, even if it was painful.

“But now, it's like Dennis, he has to rest completely to be able to connect with the squad later. Aji [Alese] is close to coming back but after a long period without playing, it's still tough to reconnect with the level. So we'll have to wait a bit.”

Elsewhere, winger Romaine Mundle is expected to return from a hamstring injury after the next international break.

