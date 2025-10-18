Régis Le Bris drops big Sunderland selection hint in encouraging Brian Brobbey update

Sunderland resume their Premier League campaign when they face Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Régis Le Bris believes Brian Brobbey is getting closer to his best after another valuable fortnight on the training pitches at Sunderland.

Brobbey joined from Ajax on deadline day following Marc Guiu’s surprise recall to Chelsea, signing a long-term deal to become one of Sunderland’s biggest signings of the summer. He has thus far made just three appearances off the bench, and is still waiting for his first goal.

Le Bris says it was always likely that it would take Brobbey time to adjust having arrived after the start of the campaign. The striker scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Livingston over the international break but ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Wolves, Le Bris has hinted that he will likely stick with Wilson Isidor for the time being.

Isidor already has three Premier League goals this season and has been a vital part of the team’s strong home form to date.

“The main point is whether he is in a better place day after day - he's getting better," Le Bris said.

“He connected with the squad late, and it's not the the best situation because we built something during the pre-season, and when you you join the team later it's not so easy to connect with the squad. But he's a good guy. We feel during the training sessions that his level is is getting better. He played a different style of football with Ajax, so they were dominant. The level of the league was probably a bit different as well, or the style of play.

“So he's learning and he's really positive. I'm confident and I trust him. He can help the team. After that, it's a question of momentum. I think our strikers are doing well."

Le Bris: Mayenda will be boosted by international goal

Eliezer Mayenda is also pushing for more minutes after impressing from the bench in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United before the international break. Mayenda then went on to score a vital 90th minute equaliser for Spain U21s, with his team landing a winner just minutes later.

“The journey with the national team is really important because I think this is a new context,” Le Bris said.

“They play against their own category because maybe we can forget Eliezer is really young. If he has a good experience with the squad so it's important for him to get confidence. He showed when he came off the bench good quality against Manchester United, so he's still connected with us.”