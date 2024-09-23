An exquisite finish from Chris Rigg helped Sunderland to a narrow win over Middlesbrough on Saturday and ensured Regis Le Bris continued to make a major impact in the opening stages of his reign as Black Cats head coach.

There was more than an air of mystery and some uncertainty when the former Lorient boss was named as successor to Michael Beale during the summer. Since he was appointed Le Bris has overseen Championship home wins against Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Boro as well as away day victories at Cardiff City and Portsmouth.

The only black marks on Le Bris’ record are the Carabao Cup first round exit at the hands of second tier rivals Preston North End and last weekend’s deeply disappointing defeat at Plymouth Argyle - but how does the Frenchman’s record in his opening six league games compare to the nine managers that preceded him at the Stadium of Light?

1 . David Moyes - 1 point David Moyes P6 W0 D1 L5 GF6 GA12 PTS1 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Simon Grayson - 5 points Simon Grayson P6 W1 D2 L3 GF6 GA10 PTS5 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Michael Beale - 7 points Michael Beale P6 W2 D1 L3 GF5 GA7 PTS7 | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Chris Coleman - 8 points Chris Coleman P6 W2 D2 L2 GF6 GA6 PTS8 | Getty Images Photo Sales