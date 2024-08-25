Régis Le Bris sends Sunderland and Romaine Mundle message after superb win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland went top of the early Championship table with a superb win over Burnley

Régis Le Bris insists that Sunderland will not get carried away by their brilliant start to the Championship campaign and challenged Romaine Mundle to replicate this level of performance on a consistent basis.

Mundle was handed a big opportunity to impress following Jack Clarke's departure for Ipswich Town, and scored the only goal of the game against Burnley. Le Bris said he was not surprised by how well the 21-year-old performed but said the key was to find this level week in, week out.

"I'm not really surprised," Le Bris said.

"We saw his qualities during the friendly games and he worked during training this week, so I'm not really surprised by his ability to play at this level. Now, the key point for him and for us as a team is the consistency - the ability to repeat, repeat, repeat. This is the difference between a good team and a good player, and a top team and a top player.

"This is our philosophy. The young players have the opportunity to play, to develop and to help the team to win. If they get the opportunity to take the next step, that is good and it's the next one. So Romaine had this opportunity, he needs time to develop but he is very talented and for sure he is going to help us."

The win was the first time since the 1920s that Sunderland have won their first three games of the league campaign and the first time in their history that they have done so will also keeping three clean sheets. Le Bris said the start was crucial in building confidence across the club but insisted that no one would be getting carried away.

"Football is unpredictable, it's very fragile," Le Bris said.

"We know that the margins are so small, the difference between a win and a loss so subtle. Of course it's good for the confidence and for our dynamic with the fans, but we know as well the following steps will be very tough. Keep going, keep working."