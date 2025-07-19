Régis Le Bris outlines and explains Sunderland selection plan for Sevilla clash

Sunderland return to action on Saturday night when they face La Liga side Sevilla

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris will continue to prioritise game time for his Sunderland players as they return to action in Faro on Saturday night.

The Black Cats play the first game of their Portugal trip when they face Sevilla at Estadio Algarve at 8pm. It's set to be the first opportunity for Sunderland fans to see a number of new recruits, with Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra and Noah Sadiki all set to play some part in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to safc.com earlier this week, the Sunderland head coach confirmed that he is set for now to stick to the formula from South Shields last week, in which he gave all his senior players 45 minutes and fielding an entirely different team in each half. Le Bris is looking for a strong performance for his players but insists he is not at this stage of the pre-season campaign overly concerned about the results.

"It's a bit too early [still] to think about the performance of the squad," Le Bris said.

"We are working still a bit on individuals and their connections, but I think every team will have its own dynamic. Probably we will go for 45 for one squad, then 45 again for another. We know that the connections are not always going to be the best we could create, so from the perspective of the result I don't think it will be the best output. But for the way they will work together and the objectives they have on the pitch will be our main focus. After that will be the final result. We are trying to bring in new concepts, bring everyone on board with our game model, and get them [right] from a physical perspective. They need time and we need time and they need support and to enjoy playing their football."

The Echo will have full coverage from both of Sunderland's fixtures in Portugal, with the Black Cats also set to face Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland closing on seventh summer signing

Sunderland are making positive progress on a deal to sign Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté, The Echo understands.

Reports in France on Friday morning indicated that the two clubs were close to an agreement and this is understood to be accurate. Talks on ongoing and a deal has not yet been finalised but both parties are increasingly confident that it will be in the coming days.

The move would represent a major breakthrough for the Black Cats, as the 26-year-old has been a key attacking target from the start of the transfer window. Having played for Lorient earlier in his career, Laurienté is well known to both head coach Régis Le Bris and new director of football Florent Ghisolfi. Having stayed at Sassuolo in the aftermath of their relegation to Serie B, the forward is now understood to be keen on a new challenge and looks set to test himself in the Premier League.

A versatile forward, Laurienté is comfortable on both the left wing or playing through the middle as a central striker. He scored 18 goals last season as Sassuolo won promotion back to Serie A, and has extensive top-tier experience both in Italy and France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland will pay a fee of just over £17 million to sign the forward. The player is keen on the move and so it is now expected to progress quickly.