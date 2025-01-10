Régis Le Bris makes big Ahmed Abdullahi claim in full Sunderland injury update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s summer signing Ahmed Abdullahi is now closer than ever to make his debut for the club

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has issued a positive update on Sunderland striker Ahmed Abdullahi, saying that the striker could be in contention to feature against Burnley next Friday night.

Abdullahi underwent surgery shortly after signing from Gent on deadline day last summer, with Sunderland deciding it was the best way to fix a groin issue for the long term. He has rejoined his team mates in training over the last week or so and while he will not be involved in the FA Cup tie against Stoke City next weekend, he is making strong progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if he is not involved at Turf Moor next weekend, he is now clearly on course to make his debut at some stage this month.

"Salis and Riggy will be available for the Stoke game, for Dan Ballard it will be too soon," Le bris said.

"He probably needs one week more. Ahmed could be available for that fixture [Burnley] as well, but we will have to wait and see because of course he has had a long injury. With Romaine and Tommy, we will have to wait maybe three or four more weeks."

Ian Poveda and Alan Browne are also expected back from their respective injuries in the latter stages of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris spoke of his plans to introduce Abdullahi slowly to Championship football last year after the 20-year-old had his surgery, but believes he has all the attributes to be a success on Wearside.

"He's a big boy, quick and strong." Le Bris said then.

"He's a good finisher, he's young, 20 - so like Eliezer he will need time to develop for sure and to integrate all the elements we have in the team. But he's a good signing. We know there is always pressure but of course, we understand they need time to develop and to make mistakes so that they can learn. This will be the case with Ahmed for sure."

Sunderland are looking to recruit another striker in the January transfer window, though they may opt to recruit a more versatile player who can also operate out wide.