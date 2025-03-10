The Sunderland head coach has issued an injury update ahead of Preston North End’s visit to the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Patrick Roberts is available to face to Preston North End on Tuesday night. The influential Sunderland winger was withdrawn in the early stages of the win over Cardiff City, but Le Bris said afterwards that the decision was primarily a precaution.

He was hopeful that there was no significant injury and subsequent tests have proven that to be the case. While Le Bris did not fully confirm that he would start the game, he strongly hinted that this would be the case.

“Patrick is fine and will be available tomorrow,” Le Bris said.

“He only played 25 minutes on Saturday so I think he will be fine to start the game, but we will see tomorrow.”

With Roberts available, Sunderland are unexpected to name an unchanged squad for Preston’s visit to the Stadium of Light. Le Bris hinted so that he would not be tempted to rest Jobe Bellingham on Tuesday night. Bellingham is one yellow card away from a two-game suspension, but Preston’s visit is the final game before the latest amnesty. Bellingham has so far played three games without picking up an another yellow and Le Bris believes he can manage one more.

“He has managed the situation very well so far,” Le Bris said.

“We’ll see tomorrow but it’s part of the situation you have to manage over a season. It’s not a major focus for us.”

Salis Abdul Samed and Ian Poveda Sunderland injury update

Le Bris had confirmed after the win over Cardiff City that Sunderland would be without Salis Abdul Samed until after the international break. He had previously confirmed that Ian Poveda was facing around a month on the sidelines, potentially more.

“Salis is struggling with his calf so we will have to wait until after the international break to have him back in the team,” Le Bris said.

“We are disappointed for him and for the squad because we need depth and at the minute, it’s difficult to refresh in the way we have done with Wilson and Eli, for example. Dan and Jobe have to push more and I have to say that they are really impressive, playing every minute without a break and doing very, very well.

“Alan did very well, he just found it difficult to maintain. You could feel his three months without playing at this level. It’s the same for Romaine and Tommy, they need time to reconnect with the level. But they were good.

"We will have to wait for Ian" Le Bris said of Poveda.

"I don't know exactly what the timeframe will be for his return to play but it might be three to four weeks. It's frustrating because we know he is talented as a winger, he has the ability to dribble and create something from nothing in short spaces. So far he wasn't available for many reasons."