Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins after Chris Mepham’s goal secured a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Eliezer Mayenda had given the hosts an early lead but they were pegged back by Isaak Davies’ half volley. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats on the day...
1. Anthony Patterson
Spilled a fairly routine cross for Isaak Davies’ goal, though Sunderland were adamant that he was fouled by Salech and that a free kick should therefore have been given. Then made one astoundingly good save to deny Salech in the second half and stop his team from falling behind. 5
2. Leo Hjelde
A fairly steady game. Used the ball nicely at times and kept it simple in defence. Brought off as Sunderland looked for Dennis Cirkin’s added attacking threat. 6
3. Luke O'Nien
Had a really good game against the dangerous Yousef Salech for the most part. Defended well and moved the ball well. 8
4. Chris Mepham
Couldn’t miss from a couple of yards but good movement to get in the right place. Not an easy game defensively as Cardiff went increasingly direct, but stood firm. 8
