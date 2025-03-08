Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with two 8s in Cardiff City victory - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 8th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 17:20 BST

Sunderland beat Cardiff City 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins after Chris Mepham's goal secured a 2-1 win.

Eliezer Mayenda had given the hosts an early lead but they were pegged back by Isaak Davies’ half volley. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats on the day...

Spilled a fairly routine cross for Isaak Davies’ goal, though Sunderland were adamant that he was fouled by Salech and that a free kick should therefore have been given. Then made one astoundingly good save to deny Salech in the second half and stop his team from falling behind. 5

1. Anthony Patterson

Spilled a fairly routine cross for Isaak Davies’ goal, though Sunderland were adamant that he was fouled by Salech and that a free kick should therefore have been given. Then made one astoundingly good save to deny Salech in the second half and stop his team from falling behind. 5 | Frank Reid

A fairly steady game. Used the ball nicely at times and kept it simple in defence. Brought off as Sunderland looked for Dennis Cirkin’s added attacking threat. 6

2. Leo Hjelde

A fairly steady game. Used the ball nicely at times and kept it simple in defence. Brought off as Sunderland looked for Dennis Cirkin’s added attacking threat. 6 | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Had a really good game against the dangerous Yousef Salech for the most part. Defended well and moved the ball well. 8

3. Luke O'Nien

Had a really good game against the dangerous Yousef Salech for the most part. Defended well and moved the ball well. 8 | Frank Reid

Couldn’t miss from a couple of yards but good movement to get in the right place. Not an easy game defensively as Cardiff went increasingly direct, but stood firm. 8

4. Chris Mepham

Couldn’t miss from a couple of yards but good movement to get in the right place. Not an easy game defensively as Cardiff went increasingly direct, but stood firm. 8 | Frank Reid

