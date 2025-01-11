Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has confirmed his starting XI to face Stoke City in the FA Cup.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has named his team to face Stoke City in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats boss has been boosted by the return of key midfielder Chris Rigg, who has been missing since the Blackburn Rovers game on Boxing Day after injuring his ankle at Ewook Park. Le Bris has also opted to hand a full debut to Academy of Light midfielder and boyhood Sunderland fan Harrison Jones.

The 20-year-old’s only previous appearance for Sunderland’s first team came off the bench in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End, though he is still yet to make his league debut amid speculation he could leave on loan this January. Jones and Rigg are anchored in midfield by Dan Neil.

Aaron Connolly has been given the nod up front, with Eliezer Mayenda likely to move to the right-hand side of attack. Adil Aouchiche has been selected on the opposite flank. Sunderland’s defence consists of Aji Alese, Luke O’Nien, Leo Hjelde and Trai Hume. Simon Moore starts in goal, with Anthony Patterson rested for the clash. Blondy Nna Noukeu is the sub goalkeeper for the game.

Sunderland have also been boosted by the return from injury of Salis Abdul Samed, who signed for the Black Cats last summer but has not been fit since. Le Bris has named the midfielder on the bench against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland starting XI: Moore, Hume, Cirkin, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Jones, Rigg, Mayenda, Aouchiche, Connolly.

Sunderland subs: Nna Noukeu, Rusyn, Jobe, Isidor, Samed, Mepham, Aleksic, Johnson, Ogunsuyi