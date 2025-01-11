"The first idea with the team this weekend is to reinforce the dynamic rather than thinking about recovering. We have had a full week before this game and we will have more or less a full week before the next one. So it's not a question of recovery right now. We could have a couple of changes but we will keep the main dynamic around the game because we want to win, it's a knockout game. It's a different mindset but we want to keep our dynamic rather than change everything. “