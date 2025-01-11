Sunderland vs Stoke City LIVE: Team news and live score updates from FA Cup clash at Stadium of Light
Sunderland kick off their FA Cup campaign against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, with the Black Cats bidding to progress to the fourth round of the historic competition.
Regis Le Bris’ are facing the Potters for the third time in just over month, having won one and lost one of a Championship double header last month. But how will they fare at the third time of asking? You can follow all the updates throughout the afternoon in our live blog below, starting with team news at around 2pm.
Regis Le Bris' injury update
Earlier in the week, the Sunderland head coach provided an update on the fitness of his squad heading into today’s match:
"I think Riggy and Salis will be available for this fixture," Le Bris said.
"The first idea with the team this weekend is to reinforce the dynamic rather than thinking about recovering. We have had a full week before this game and we will have more or less a full week before the next one. So it's not a question of recovery right now. We could have a couple of changes but we will keep the main dynamic around the game because we want to win, it's a knockout game. It's a different mindset but we want to keep our dynamic rather than change everything. “
Le Bris also confirmed that Dan Ballard will not available this afternoon as he continues his recovery from a recent injury.
Enzo Le Fée signs
The big news on Wearside over the past 24 hours has, of course, been the signing of AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée on loan.
Having previously worked with Regis Le Bris at FC Lorient, the 24-year-old has joined Sunderland an initial temporary deal that includes an option-to-buy clause that will become permanent if the Black Cats secure promotion.
Welcome!
Hello! We’re back at the Stadium of Light this afternoon as Sunderland host Stoke City in the FA Cup third round.
You can follow all the latest updates right here on The Echo’s live blog. Team news expected at 2pm.
