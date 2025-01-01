Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland summer signing Ian Poveda has struggled for game time since arriving at the club

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Ian Poveda is likely to face another fortnight on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Poveda has made just three appearances since joining the Black Cats in the summer, and is yet to start a game. He has not played any competitive minutes since the 2-0 win over Derby County on October 1st, but returned to the matchday squad for the 2-1 win over Norwich City.

Despite that, he was again absent at the weekend as the Black Cats fell to a late defeat at Stoke City. Le Bris says there has been a small reaction following his return to full training, and that Sunderland are going to give him more time to ensure that the injury is fully healed.

“It was a big injury in his hamstrings,” Le Bris said.

“When we pushed the intensity to 100%, he felt a little discomfort. So it's not fully healed even though he is in a good place generally. So we just need to take care in these final rounds of his recovery. We are probably going to wait around two weeks more for him to be fully available for us.”

There was better news from Le Bris’s pre-match press conference elsewhere, with Salis Abdul Samed confirmed to have joined his team mates in full training. The midfielder could now make his debut for the club later this month.