Sunderland kept their place at the top of the Championship table after a superb win over Luton Town on Wednesday night

Régis Le Bris said his surprise change at Kenilworth Road was justified by a battling performance that secured three crucial points in the push for promotion.

Le Bris had named the same side for four leagues games in a row before Wednesday night but sprung a surprise by dropping Patrick Roberts to the bench. Alan Browne returned to the heart of midfield, with Chris Rigg moving out to the right flank.

The Sunderland boss said Browne’s tenacious performance in midfield was exactly what he had been looking for and praise Roberts for his role in helping see out the game late on. Rigg continued his remarkable rise with another goal.

“We need to manage our team - we know before that it could be this atmosphere and we thought that Alan could well face this kind of challenge as he did it well for Preston last season,” Le Bris said.

“He did. At the end of the game, Patrick was very useful for us because he was fresh - able to keep the ball and defend with the team. I think it was a good choice in the end. It was a good game for Chris, as well.”

Sunderland are back in action in a matter of days when they face Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.