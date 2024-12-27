Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were pegged back by a late Blackburn Rovers equaliser on Boxing Day

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris defended his lack of substitutions at Ewood Park but admitted that he may need to make some changes when the Black Cats return to action on Sunday.

Le Bris made just one change during the 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, and that was enforced as Chris Rigg picked up an injury and was replaced by Adil Aouchiche with a matter of minutes to play. The Sunderland head coach said he felt it would have been difficult for the options he had on the bench to impact a game that was swinging from end to end, and that generally his strategy had worked well so far this season.

With his players in the middle of a challenging stretch of games, however, he admitted that he would have to assess his options for the trip to face Stoke City in a matter of days.

"It's difficult during games like this," Le Bris said.

"It is very unstable and to come into the pitch at this moment is not an easy job because the game has tactical problems and a specific rhythm. We spoke as a coaching staff and we thought that it wasn't the best decision to make changes. We can't rewrite the story, football is like this. So far it has often been the right decision, and now we will see for the next game because we need everyone for this competition.

"We'll see whether we need to make changes at Stoke but it is important to play with a whole squad. It is not possible to play such a long league with just 12 or 13 players. We need three or four and I hope they will be ready for the next stage."

Sunderland will learn the extent of Rigg's injury on Thursday and at this stage, none of those currently sidelined are expected to be able to return at Stoke.