Sunderland bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday

Régis Le Bris praised his Sunderland players for their resilience as they secured a crucial win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Le Bris made five changes to his team, two of them enforced due to injury, stating that it was important to further build the depth of the squad. Eliezer Mayenda was one of those who come into the side, producing an excellent display to see his side to a 2-1 win with a brace.

The Sunderland head coach also praised his substitutes, including young midfielder Harrison Jones, for their role in seeing out the game late on.

“It was very important to refresh the team because most of the players have played many games,” Le Bris said.

“The depth of the squad is really important. We had four or five players able to play, and they deserved to have this opportunity. They played well.

"I think it was important to give some energy to the team. It wasn't easy to play football on this pitch, it was difficult for both teams. So it was more a question of energy, commitment and resilience. Even we conceded the equaliser, it was important to stay connected and find a solution to score. I think this was good news for us. We changed the structure at the end, we switched to a back five and our subs were really important, they gave us something else. We showed more maturity today.”

Le Bris praised Mayenda for his application behind the scenes at the Academy of Light.

“Eli is still very young,” Le Bris said.

“He is only 19 and he is still learning. Even when he is on the bench, he is learning because when you are a young player, you can learn from being behind Wilson, who has been very impressive this season.

“You have to wait for your opportunities, and if you are working well every day during the training sessions, then you can be happy, even if the situation is not necessarily the best one in terms of always being in the team.

“When you have an opportunity, you have to be ready to play, and he showed some very good qualities with his performance. I thought he played very well.”