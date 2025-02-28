Sunderland returned to winning ways with a win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night



This was neither a vintage game nor a vintage Sunderland performance.

In truth, they had most of the luck as Sheffield Wednesday were left to rue their own poor finishing and some questionable refereeing decisions. Sunderland's win owed a lot to luck and a little to some key moments of quality, and in particular Eliezer Mayenda's remarkable knack of producing goal contributions. Make no mistake, Sunderland have a gem on their hands in this young forward.

Mayenda's brace meant that Regis Le Bris's high-stakes gamble in heavily rotating his side paid off, the Black Cats getting three points under their belt and some important minutes for players who they are going to need more and more in the weeks ahead.

Le Bris had seen the warning signs in Sunderland's laboured performance against Hull City last week, forced into two changes due to injury but opting to make three more. Chris Rigg, Dennis Cirkin and Wilson Isidor dropped to the bench, with Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle making their first starts since November. Leo Hjelde made only his second start of the calendar year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sunderland produced a disjointed first-half performance on a poor pitch that made it difficult for both teams to build up possession. The hosts undoubtedly had the better of it, Djeidi Gassama volleying over from a good position inside the box. They missed an even better opportunity later in the half, Josh Windass blazing over the bar from a matter of yards after a clever move found Pol Valentin in acres of space on the right.

The hosts also felt they should have had a handball when Hjelde appeared to handle a set piece, replays suggesting they had a case. They certainly felt Sunderland's opener, which came against the run of play, should have been ruled out. They had made an almighty mess of dealing Hjelde's long ball forward, but Mayenda appeared (albeit unintentionally) to use his arm to control the pass. He then was able to shoot and though Lowe blocked his effort, it rebounded back off the striker and over the line.

Sunderland hadn't really got out of first gear throughout the half, Dan Neil the best player in a fairly mundane contest. Mayenda's knack of making something happen meant they were ahead but a slack start to the second half meant their advantage was short-lived.

They had already lost the ball in some dangerous areas when they were caught from their own throw in, Mepham losing the ball and allowing Svante Ingelsson to drive to the byline. Ingelsson showed good composure to dink a nice cross into the six-yard box, where Callum Paterson rose to convert from close range. It probably said something about Wednesday's luck on the night that the forward then limped out of the contest just minutes later.

Only a superb save from Patterson denied Ingelsson a goal of his own when Sunderland again lost the ball in their own half, the Black Cats producing a laboured second-half performance in which they couldn't seem to find the energy to make things happen.

It had been a tough spectacle all round, in truth, but a moment of real quality restored Sunderland's lead. Neil did well to win a free kick under pressure and from there Sunderland swept the ball out wide. Hume unfurled a delightful cross into the heart of the box and Mayenda's header was emphatic.

Mayenda continued to threaten on the break, while Le Bris moved to shut the game down by adding another defender. Bar one effort that was well blocked by Luke O'Nien, Wednesday offered little as Sunderland ground out their win.