Régis Le Bris said it was “good news” to have the midfielder back available for selection

Régis Le Bris was pleased to have Pierre Ekwah back in his Sunderland side against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

The former West Ham midfielder started alongside Chris Rigg in the middle of the park with Adil Aouchiche playing slightly further forward behind Nazariy Rusyn. Ekwah missed the majority of the club’s pre-season campaign with an injury.

“He was injured for the most part of the pre-season, so it was his first game,” Le Bris responded when asked about Ekwah’s return to the side against Preston in the Carabao Cup. “I think he wasn't so far from his best level, so it's good news for us.”

The head coach was also quizzed about transfers with the window set to shut at the end of the month and Sunderland in need of reinforcements, particularly in forward areas with 19-year-old Eliezer Mayenda set to lead the line against Sheffield Wednesday.

Interestingly, however, Le Bris remained relaxed about the situation whilst also stating he is keen to work with the players at the club as well as bring in reinforcements.

“We always need more talented players, more experienced players,” Le Bris said post-Preston North End. “I always explain this idea. Sometimes we think that the solution is outside, but here at the club, I think we want to improve, we want to develop our players.

“It's a long process, but we believe in them. We believe in their capacity to improve. Sometimes the football is not really ready for that, but this is our idea at the club.”