Sunderland winger Tommy Watson was asked to operate in a more central role during Monday night’s Premier League 2 curtain-raiser.

Sunderland U21s manager Graeme Murty has explained the reasoning behind starting precocious talent Tommy Watson in a central role against Newcastle United on Monday evening.

The 18-year-old tends to operate out on the left wing, but was initially deployed in an unfamiliar berth through the middle during the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw against their local rivals, before returning to his favoured flank later in proceedings.

And Murty has suggested that the idea was to present Watson with a fresh challenge that will hopefully aid his own personal growth over time.

Speaking to The Echo after the final whistle, he said: “We’re just challenging his technical development. We know that he’s quite destructive playing off the left, he has a challenge when he goes to the right - just seeing the game from a different angle - so we thought we’d play him in the middle as well because that will challenge his receiving skills, his combination play, and actually he’s a real threat when he’s running at people.

“So rather than running at people as a wide player, we can get him running at a centre half and look at his decision-making in those spaces. We know he can improve playing in tighter spaces, so anything we can do in training and games to challenge his learning and stretch his development, we’re willing to do it.”

Sunderland left it late to find an equaliser against Newcastle on Tyneside, with Timur Tuterov coming off the bench to provide the crucial intervention in the 84th minute. Reflecting on the Ukrainian’s impact, Murty said: “We were scratching our head on the sideline. We wanted to make a positive change and we were looking at the bench and Timur is the obvious choice.

“It’s no reflection on Tommy Lavery [who Tuterov replaced] but we just wanted to get as many attacking players on the pitch as we could. We moved Jewi [Bennette] to left-back, and Timur is one of our quickest, one of our most powerful athletically, so we know he’s got a really good spring and he’s been working really hard to get into finishing zones.

“That goal there will show him the importance of gambling, it will show him the importance of taking a chance, and it will also show him the importance of arriving in good areas - and then, being brave. We’ve challenged him at times to take more contact, to be better in the physical arena, but he was brave and he got his reward. We’re really pleased for him, but I think it’s the minimum that the lads deserved.”