Patrick Roberts was full of praise for Sunderland captain Dan Neil after the win against Portsmouth

Patrick Roberts has hailed Sunderland captain Dan Neil after the skipper’s recent upturn in performances.

The 23-year-old local lad was named Sunderland’s team captain last summer, meaning the boyhood fan wears the armband on matchdays with Luke O’Nien action as club captain. Neil enjoyed a decent start to the season as his team topped the Championship heading into the last three international breaks.

However, the South Shields-born midfielder came in for criticism after a mistake against Watford away from home earlier this season, which cost Sunderland the game. Barring that, Neil’s levels remained good, barring the odd blip, with the player coming of age as a captain against Swansea City after lashing home the equalising goal with a superb effort as his side came from two down to win in South Wales.

Roberts, though, has been with Neil every step of the way. The former Celtic and Manchester City first joined Sunderland initially on loan while his colleague was enjoying his breakout season in League One. However, towards the back end of that campaign, Neil found himself out of the side under Alex Neil and didn’t play a single minute of Sunderland’s win at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers.

Now, Neil has made 174 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland despite only being at the beginning of his career. The midfielder has also played in all but one of the Black Cats’ 26 league games this season under Le Bris with the Frenchman’s side pushing for promotion to the Premier League, with Roberts stating Neil is the perfect player to lead Sunderland’s young group.

“When I first came, he was obviously playing quite a lot,” Roberts said when asked about Neil after the Portsmouth game at the Stadium of Light. “When I came in, he didn't play. I think that, in a way, it helped him. He got over the line with promotion but he also was involved and you could see what he was like. You knew he was a top player. Maybe at that time, he was very young and he's grown into a real leader off the pitch and on the pitch.

“He's a real character. He's from here. His whole family obviously support and come and watch him. You can see he's proud every time he wears that armband. I've always been a big fan of Dan ever since I've come. He's just showing what he can do and he's a brilliant footballer. There's not much I can say about him. He's a good lad as well.”

Sunderland boasts several leaders at the club, including the likes of Trai Hume, Dennis Cirkin and Jobe Bellingham, alongside Neil and Roberts. However, Roberts refused to get carried away when asked if the Black Cats are heading for promotion after the 1-0 win against Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

“I think it's strange,” Roberts responded. “You play different teams and everyone plays a certain way. You see the kind of pace we do play at. I'm not one for my pace but when I'm in a team you get that energy. You've got the two lads up front today. They're rapid. You've just got to use that. You've got Jobe in midfield and Dan. They're two big, strong boys and they like to run with the ball.

“You've got Trai around me and Dennis on the other side. It's a very energetic, quick team. You can feel that and you get that off the crowd. I think every game is very tough to come up against, speaking as an opposition player or team. We do bring that energy and that sharp pace and fast and high-pressing tempo. It's different but I enjoy it. I've always enjoyed being on the front foot and it helps me.

“It helps quick twitches in my head, especially with other players. If we just finish our chances a bit more. Games are seen off like we did at the start of the year but you can see we can do that. Like I said, grinding results is important at this stage. I'm sure we'll get back to the real training. Working on finding touches for the run-in towards the end of the season and see where it takes us,” Roberts concluded.

Ahead of Sunderland’s last game, Le Bris was also quick to praise his captain. He said: “He’s really involved to adjust all the behaviour of his teammates, and he’s very clever, very important to balance the team, and at the end, the individual output is not as huge as expected, but he is very important for the team.

“Now his job is done and he can add something more like forward passes, like tackles, like pressing with high intensity, you can feel how strong he is as an individual player but you have to feel at the same time the role he has for the balance of the team is very important for that.”

Sunderland are next in action against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup this coming Saturday before away games against Burnley and Derby County coming in the Championship soon after.