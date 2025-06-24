Rangers are in talks to sign Sunderland-linked winger Kwame Poku after his 23-goal contributions last season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are working to secure a deal for Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku amid growing interest from clubs in the English Championship, including Sunderland.

That’s according to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, who says the Scottish giants are looking to win the race for the 23-year-old, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poku, who notched 12 goals and 11 assists across 31 appearances last season, is attracting attention following Peterborough’s disappointing 18th-place finish in League One. With his contract nearing its expiry, a number of sides are circling, but Rangers appear to be stepping up their efforts.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown revealed the Ibrox club’s intent to speak directly with the winger and present a clear plan for his role at the club. “Rangers are pushing to sign Kwame Poku,” he said. “That’s the market they want to do business in, signing young talented players and giving them the opportunity to develop their games.

“The manager will speak to him and put across a plan for where he fits in the team. And they’ll have been speaking to his agent to figure out what it would take to get a deal done. So Rangers will be confident that they can get a deal done ahead of these clubs in the Championship, because they’re a big club.

“He may not be a flashy signing that will get all the fans on side, signing somebody from Peterborough in League One, but that shouldn’t matter. He’s a player they’ve identified and the manager thinks can improve the team, so they want to get it over the line if they can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are among several English clubs understood to be tracking the Ghana international, although Peterborough would only be due compensation if he joined another side in England. A move to Scotland, however, would see the League One outfit miss out on a tribunal fee – something that could help tip the balance in Rangers’ favour. Both Celtic and Rangers are monitoring the situation closely, while the Black Cats weigh up whether to make a move as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

What Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris handed blow as national publication makes Sunderland coaching claim - reports