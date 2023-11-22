News you can trust since 1873
Rabona Gnomes to brilliant nostalgia - 20 presents you can buy Sunderland fans for Christmas: gallery

People across the country are now buying Christmas presents and with Black Friday just around the corner, here are 20 gifts you can buy for Sunderland fans.

By Toby Bryant
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT

It's not long now until Father Christmas is flying through the Wearside sky and dropping off presents to Sunderland supporters young and old.

There are so many Sunderland-related gifts available for Black Cats fans to find hidden under the tree this festive period. From new shirts to wear at the Stadium of Light to home decorations and subtle nods to the football club, fans can take a piece of the football club with them wherever they go.

So, for any elves in the North Pole lacking inspiration or, perhaps any closer to home fretting about gifts for loved ones, the Sunderland Echo picks out 20 great Christmas gifts for Sunderland fans. These are all available on the SAFC Store.

There's no better outfit more appropriate for a Black Cats fan at the table this Christmas.

1. Adult Christmas Jumper - £50

A way for those with Sunderland-lovers in their family to pad out stockings this year.

2. Argyle Sock 3 Pack - £15

A rabona isn't an easy skill but this chap has got it nailed.

3. Rabona Gnome - £22

Classic Christmas items given a Sunderland twist.

4. Santa Hat and Stocking Set - £15

