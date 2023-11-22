People across the country are now buying Christmas presents and with Black Friday just around the corner, here are 20 gifts you can buy for Sunderland fans.

It's not long now until Father Christmas is flying through the Wearside sky and dropping off presents to Sunderland supporters young and old.

There are so many Sunderland-related gifts available for Black Cats fans to find hidden under the tree this festive period. From new shirts to wear at the Stadium of Light to home decorations and subtle nods to the football club, fans can take a piece of the football club with them wherever they go.

So, for any elves in the North Pole lacking inspiration or, perhaps any closer to home fretting about gifts for loved ones, the Sunderland Echo picks out 20 great Christmas gifts for Sunderland fans. These are all available on the SAFC Store.

1 . Adult Christmas Jumper - £50 There's no better outfit more appropriate for a Black Cats fan at the table this Christmas. Photo: SAFC Store Photo Sales

2 . Argyle Sock 3 Pack - £15 A way for those with Sunderland-lovers in their family to pad out stockings this year. Photo: SAFC Store Photo Sales

3 . Rabona Gnome - £22 A rabona isn't an easy skill but this chap has got it nailed. Photo: SAFC Store Photo Sales