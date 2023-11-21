Sunderland AFC news and transfer gossip from around the web ahead of the January window.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We’re still over a month away from the January transfer window - yet Sunderland are already being linked with a handful of players.

Here are some of the latest Black Cats-related rumours and transfer stories from around the web:

January deal not under consideration

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs to be credited with interest in Peterborough winger Kwame Poku last week, with TeamTalk claiming West Brom, Millwall, Ipswich, Bristol City and Stoke were also interested in the 22-year-old.

Yet according to Bristol Live, Poku is ‘not currently under consideration as a transfer target’ at Ashton Gate, even though the Robins are looking to make attacking additions.

Interest in Nathaniel Adjei

Another player who has been linked with Sunderland is Ghanaian centre-back Nathaniel Adjei, who is under contract until 2026 at Swedish club Hammarby.

Celtic, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Leeds have also been credited with interest, while Belgium website voetbalkrant.com have stated the 21-year-old is a viable option for Anderlecht for a fee of £3-4million. The report also claims Standard Liege are interested in Adjei but the defender is probably out of their price range.

Amad latest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, former Sunderland loanee Amad is expected to return for Manchester United over the next few weeks. The 21-year-old has been sidelined since pre-season with a knee injury but has been posting videos of him training at Carrington recently.