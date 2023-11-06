Sunderland will already be assessing which players could be available during the January transfer window.

While the Black Cats made 11 new signings over the summer, they did miss out on multiple targets as they were also looking to strengthen their central midfield and winger options.

And while some players on Sunderland’s radar won’t be available, others deals could potentially be revisited.

Here are some moves the club could look at in January and others they won’t:

1 . Amad (Manchester United) - Could happen Sunderland were monitoring Amad’s situation over the summer following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light, yet a knee injury meant the 21-year-old stayed at Old Trafford. With the forward expected to return soon, another loan deal may be possible in January. Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales

2 . Jay Stansfield (Birmingham) - Won’t happen Stansfield was one of the strikers Sunderland were tracking over the summer, yet he instead signed for Birmingham on a season-long loan deal from Fulham. The 20-year-old has scored five goals in 12 league appearances since the move to St Andrew’s. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3 . Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) - Could happen Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs who were credited with interest in the Crystal Palace winger, yet the Premier League club opted not to send him out on loan. Rak-Sakyi, 21, hasn’t started a league game for Palace this season, though, making just six appearances off the bench. Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales