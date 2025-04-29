QPR boss responds to mounting exit speculation ahead of Sunderland clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marti Cifuentes has been speaking about his QPR future

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes has sought to play down speculation surrounding his potential exit ahead of the R’s clash with Sunderland this weekend.

The Spaniard has been repeatedly linked with a departure from Loftus Road in recent days, with various reports suggesting that he has become increasingly frustrated with his situation in West London, and that he has “held talks” with West Brom over their current managerial vacancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Cifuentes himself has seemingly taken a much more grounded view of things, and has chosen to quell any simmering talk of his prospective exit prior to QPR’s trip to the Stadium of Light this weekend.

What has Marti Cifuentes said about his QPR future ahead of Sunderland clash?

As quoted by the Express and Star, when asked by West London Sport if he was seeking to quit QPR in the near future, Cifuentes responded: "Not so far, I don't know, why should I?"

The 42-year-old was then quizzed on upcoming talks with the R’s hierarchy, to which he replied: "I guess it's a regular thing you will discuss with a football club at the end of the season. So for me it's very natural to sit with the owners and CEO to do a balance [review] of the season, as I will do with my players and staff. This is the moment you need to review the things that have gone well and might be improved and to align with what's next."

What are the rumours surrounding Marti Cifuentes’ QPR future?

Last week, reports emerged suggesting that Cifuentes could be tempted to leave Loftus Road this summer after becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the manner in which the club was being ran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per an update from The Sun, the 42-year-old could quit his role in West London following a breakdown in his relationship with chief executive Christian Nourry, who was brought in to oversee the club's recruitment in January last year.

It is claimed that the 42-year-old has “grown frustrated” with the huge number of injuries his squad have sustained this season, and how those repeated setbacks have ultimately extinguished any play-off hopes, consigning Rangers to a lower mid-table finish. Cifuentes is said to be unhappy with QPR’s decision to allow director of performance Ben Williams to oversee the club's sports science, medical, physio, and nutrition departments remotely from Dubai.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth then weighed in with an update over the weekend, suggesting that Cifuentes and his representatives had opened discussions with West Brom over the prospect of a summer switch to The Hawthorns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X, he said: “Told representatives of QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes have held talks this week with another Championship club over becoming their boss next season. Talks not reached stage where formal permission has been requested to QPR. QPR not commenting.” In a subsequent update, Sheth added: “Now told club is West Brom”.