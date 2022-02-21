Pundit states Sunderland NOT paying £6m for Championship striker was a 'wise' decision
Kevin Phillips has stated that Sunderland were "wise” not to pay £6million for a Championship striker in January.
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony last week confirmed that Sunderland were linked with Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Sunderland were said to be plotting an audacious bid to bring Clarke-Harris to the Stadium of Light during the January window.
Former head coach Lee Johnson is a big fan of the striker who netted 31 times during Posh’s promotion-winning campaign last season.
However, reports suggested that the stumbling block to the deal was the £6m required to sign him.
Weighing in on the issues, Phillips said: “Only time will tell if Jermain Defoe was good business. I think it will be. Hopefully, he will get some important goals along the way.
“For the sort of money they were talking, I think Sunderland were wise not to go there with Clarke-Harris.”
Speaking on Twitter recently, MacAnthony confirmed that Sunderland were interested in a deal during the January window.
At the time Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “These rumours are very frustrating,” said the director of football. “We’re working hard on our transfer targets and I keep getting interrupted answering questions about stories that aren’t true.”
After his impressive 2020-21 campaign, Clarke-Harris has understandably found life tougher in the Championship, scoring four times in 20 league appearances for Posh this term.
But after manager Darren Ferguson's resignation last week, Clarke-Harris could be set for a fresh start at the club depending on which new manager comes in.