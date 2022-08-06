Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side earned a hard-fought point against Coventry City last weekend in what was a solid return to Championship football for the Black Cats.

Their hosts this weekend slipped to a late defeat to Hull City, despite taking the lead midway through the first-half.

A last-minute deflected effort from Jean Michael Seri looped over a despairing David Bentley in the Robins goal to hand Shota Arveladze’s men all three points.

Sunderland will hope to bounce back from late disappointment against Coventry City when they face Bristol City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Both teams will be satisfied, if a little disappointed by their respective results on opening day and will be hoping to kick start their season later today.

EFL pundit and former Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton man David Prutton believes that supporters should expect another close game - admitting that they may have to settle for a point apiece in Bristol:

“There was a horrible feeling of deja vu for Bristol City last weekend, as they lost a match having taken the lead.” Prutton told Sky Sports.

“They did that on seven occasions last season and Nigel Pearson does not appear to be the kind of man that will tolerate that for too long.

“Sunderland, meanwhile, almost had the perfect start, didn't they?! They held onto that slender lead for quite some time as Coventry piled on the pressure on Sunday, but finally caved in when Viktor Gyokeres scored that wonderful solo goal.

“It will, naturally, take time to adapt to the division once more. A point apiece here, for me.”