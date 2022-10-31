As per our sister title the Edinburgh Evening News, Hearts captain Craig Gordon will equal a club European record if he plays against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday evening.

The ex-Sunderland goalkeeper, who signed for the club under Roy Keane in 2007 for a whopping £9million, will join Henry Smith and Steven Pressley on 22 appearances in continental competition should he play on Thursday.

Gordon made 88 appearances for Sunderland between 2007 and 2012.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon reacts whilst playing for Hearts.

The latest on Coventry City’s stadium farce

Coventry City have released an update amid the concerns surrounding their home ground, the CBS Arena, ahead of their next game against Blackburn Rovers. There had been concerns an alternative venue for the Championship clash would have to be found.

Arena Coventry Limited, the company that owns the CBS Arena, could potentially be heading towards administration, which had led to concerns surrounding Coventry City’s upcoming fixtures and whether they could be fulfilled at their home ground.

A recent statement read: “Coventry City are very pleased to confirm that Tuesday night’s game against Blackburn Rovers will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

"This follows constant dialogue over the past few days with Arena Coventry Limited and Coventry City Council, and we thank both parties for their support in enabling us to play the game at the Arena on Tuesday.