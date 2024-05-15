£5m-rated former Sunderland transfer 'target' released by League One club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland-linked striker was once valued at an eye-watering £5million...

Former Sunderland target Jonson Clarke-Harris has been released by League One club Peterborough United.

The forward was loosely linked with Sunderland in January 2023, with reports claiming that the Black Cats had sent scouts to watch him. At the time, Posh owner Darragh McAnthony slapped a £5million price tag on the player amid the reports.

However, the 29-year-old striker has now been released by Peterborough United this summer despite a terrific record in League One. The striker was the division’s top scorer twice in three years between 2021 and 2023 and scored 87 goals in 190 appearances over four years with the club.

Clarke-Harris also netted 13 times in the 2023-24 season as Peterborough's were knocked out of the League One play-off semi-final stage for the second successive season. The player had been on the transfer list under Darren Ferguson, who admitted the club now wanted to go in another direction.

"Of course, at the start of this season, we felt he would be leaving twice, particularly the first window, but stayed and by that time I had made my mind up that I wanted to go in a different direction," Ferguson said. I wish him all the best, I am sure he will get a good move and he deserves it."