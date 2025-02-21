All of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday afternoon, and will be hoping to take all three points against Hull City as they look to bounce back from a disappointing late defeat at the hands of Leeds United on Monday.

But while preparations are well underway on Wearside, there are still plenty of Sunderland-related stories doing the rounds in the Championship at the present moment in time too. With that in mind, here are a couple of updates that you might have missed from the past day or two...

Heckingbottom discusses Riis

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has provided an update on the contract situation of reported Sunderland transfer target Emil Riis. The Dane was at the centre of speculation linking him with a prospective move to the Stadium of Light last month, but ultimately ended up staying at Deepdale.

As things stand, however, Riis’ current deal with North End is set to expire at the end of the season, and according to Heckingbottom, there has been no progress on an agreement that would extend his time in Lancashire.

Speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post, the Preston manager said: “We’ve not sat down and offered him one [a contract]. I speak to Emil all the time about his situation and his agent. I think I’ve said before, I’m relaxed about it. I think Emil is as well. “He wants to play as high as he can and see what his options are in the summer. I’ve got absolutely no problem with that, no problem with that. Our job is to continue as if he’s not here and keep looking for replacements.”

Riis initially signed for Preston from Danish side Randers FC in 2020, and has since gone on to score 43 goals across 171 appearances, including nine strikes in 32 Championship outings this season.

Trafford reflects on double penalty heroics

Elsewhere, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has sought to play down the significance of his double penalty save against Sunderland last month, claiming that it was not “one of the highlights” of his career to date.

The Clarets stopper twice denied Wilson Isidor from twelve yards in the closing stages of a fraught contest at Turf Moor, but despite the extraordinary nature of his feat, and the fact that he saved a vital point for his side in the race for promotion, the 22-year-old brushed off the incident somewhat during a recent interview.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "If you take out the minute it happened, and you take out the context of the game, I essentially just saved two penalties. I knew that he was either going down the middle or to the right, so I essentially saved two penalties down half a goal.

"Obviously it was brilliant and there was all the noise around it. It was a massive moment for us and a whole lot of fun. But it wasn't one of the highlights of my career. There are other things I've done since that have probably brought me more enjoyment and more pleasure, and that sense of development. But I do know the two penalty saves were miles more entertaining than me working on not flinching as much on a first-time shot on a cutback!"

