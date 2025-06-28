Sunderland could consider moves for a number of Premier League players during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Sunderland are reportedly hoping to make a breakthrough in the transfer market over the coming days as they look complete a second new signing of the summer transfer window.

French midfielder Enzo Le Fee became the Black Cats first summer signing earlier this month when the Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United triggered a £20m permanent clause in the loan deal that brought the former Lorient star to Wearside in January. Several players from around Europe have been linked with a move to Sunderland in recent months as they prepare for a return to the Premier League and recent speculation has suggested talks over a deal for Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka are progressing well.

There is a clear need to add further new faces to Regis Le Bris’ ranks as the Black Cats head into a season that will get underway with a home game against West Ham United as the Stadium of Light hosts its first Premier League fixture since 2017. A centre-back, midfielder, winger and striker could well be on the agenda for the remainder of the transfer window - and there are some Premier League players that are facing major decisions over their futures after they spent last season out on loan. Could Sunderland consider a move for any of the players named below and would they fit into Le Bris’ side?

12 Premier League players Sunderland could target on loan

Reiss Nelson impressed on Monday night. | Getty Images

Reiss Nelson - Arsenal

Nelson had hoped to kickstart his career during a season-long loan at Fulham last time out but suffered a hamstring injury that limited him to just 12 appearances for the Cottagers. It seems unlikely he will force his way into the Arsenal side on a regular basis when he returns to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Alex Moreno - Aston Villa

The Spanish left-back was a somewhat surprise departure from Villa last season as he agreed to spend the season on loan at Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest. After helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side qualifying for Europe, Moreno will return to Villa and will await news over his future.

Samuel Iling-Junior - Aston Villa

The former Juventus winger joined Villa last summer before spending the season out on loan with Serie A club Bologna and Middlesbrough. The England Under-21 international scored one goal and provided two assists in 16 appearances for Boro - but will hope to get an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League this season.

Julio Enciso - Brighton and Hove Albion

The Paraguay international fought an unsuccessful battle against relegation last season during a half-season loan stint with Ipswich Town. Three goals and four assists in 13 appearances for the Tractor Boys shows his talent as he provided a rare positive in a challenging season for Kieran McKenna’s side.

Evan Ferguson - Brighton and Hove Albion

This would be a highly ambitious move despite Ferguson struggling to live up to the early hype in his career. After bursting on to the Premier League scene with goals against Arsenal and Everton, Ferguson’s first full season in the Seagulls first-team consisted of a record-breaking hat-trick against Newcastle. However, injuries and a loss form for hampered his development and a loan move to West Ham failed to inspire an upturn in fortunes. Still only 20, Ferguson still has plenty of time to improve and his talent and potential remains clear to see.

Axel Disasi - Chelsea

The former Monaco defender made over 60 appearances for Chelsea after moving to Stamford Bridge in a reported £38m deal in August 2023. However, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa and could be allowed to leave the Blues this summer. Disasi has been linked with a move to Sunderland in recent days.

Stefan Bajcetic - Liverpool

AFP via Getty Images

A holding midfielder, Bajcetic enjoyed loan spells with Austrian side RB Salzburg and La Liga club Las Palmas last season and moved on from his injury worries by making 33 appearances across the campaign. Could be a shrewd addition on loan if Sunderland were to make a move.

Ben Doak - Liverpool

Doak was in fine form in the Championship last season as he spent a productive loan spell with Middlesbrough. After scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 24 appearances, the Scotland winger has reportedly attracted interest from a number of clubs and loan and permanent departures from Anfield could be considered.

Maximo Perrone - Manchester City

The City midfielder was rated as one of South America’s brightest prospects prior to his move to the Etihad Stadium in January 2023. Perrone has spent time out on loan with Las Palmas and Como over the last two seasons and could well be available for a Premier League loan during the upcoming season.

Manor Solomon - Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland know all about Solomon after facing him twice last season. The Tottenham Hotspur winger helped Leeds United to promotion into the Premier League and a decision will be taken on his future ahead of the new season.

Nayef Aguerd - West Ham United

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson. West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Wilson this summer. | Getty Images

There have been some suggestions the Hammers defender could follow incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi to Wearside after he targeted Aguerd during his time at Roma. The Morocco international spent last season out on loan at Real Sociedad and made 36 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga club.

Fabio Silva - Wolverhampton Wanderers

The once-capped Portugal international seemed to have been around for a number of years now - but is still relatively young at the age of 22. After spending time out loan at the likes of Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven and Rangers in recent years, Silva spent last season on loan at Las Palmas and scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for the La Liga club. Wolves have a big decision to make on his future as he enters the final year of his current deal at Molineux.