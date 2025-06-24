Aston Villa are in talks to re-sign Sunderland-linked Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan, according to SportsBoom.

Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of re-signing Sunderland-linked Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan for the upcoming Premier League season, according to SportsBoom.

The French centre-back joined Chelsea in a £38.5million move from Monaco in 2023 but struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, making just six appearances last season under new manager Enzo Maresca. With game time limited and competition fierce, Disasi is now actively seeking regular minutes elsewhere.

Villa boss Unai Emery remains a strong admirer of the 27-year-old and is prepared to offer him the opportunity to compete for a starting role at Villa Park once again. Disasi spent part of last season on loan at the Midlands club, featuring seven times in the Premier League and also appearing in Champions League ties against Club Brugge and eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Having slipped down the pecking order in west London, Disasi is understood to be open to a return to Villa, where he enjoyed his previous loan spell. Initial discussions have reportedly taken place, with Villa hopeful of striking another temporary deal.

Burnley and Sunderland are also believed to be keeping tabs on the situation, but Disasi’s £60,000-per-week wages are seen as a potential stumbling block for clubs operating on tighter budgets. A loan agreement – similar to the one that saw Villa pay £5million and cover his salary last term – could still appeal to interested parties.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to boast a deep pool of defensive talent, and Disasi was notably left out of the club’s squad for the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States – a further sign of his uncertain standing under Maresca. Disasi has won five senior caps for France and remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029.

What Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.

