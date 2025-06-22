Ex-Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has reportedly chosen Sunderland over European giants

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are closing in on the appointment of Florent Ghisolfi as a key figure in their Premier League football operation, with the former Roma and Lens sporting director rejecting serious interest from Newcastle United, Juventus and Fiorentina to join the Black Cats.

The move, reported by L'Équipe, marks another bold statement of intent from majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who has worked for some time to lay the groundwork for Ghisolfi’s arrival. Sources suggest the Frenchman’s decision to join Sunderland was driven by long-standing admiration from the club’s hierarchy, and a belief in the ambition and structure being built on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ghisolfi recently left AS Roma following a fifth-placed Serie A finish, and was swiftly targeted by some of Europe’s top clubs. But in a major coup for Sunderland, the 40-year-old has opted to link up with close colleague Régis Le Bris, who was appointed head coach last summer. The pair previously worked together at FC Lorient, and have maintained a strong professional relationship ever since.

Sunderland are understood to be aiming to bolster their sporting structure rather than replace current sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. The club views Ghisolfi’s potential arrival as a means of strengthening recruitment and operational efficiency as they prepare for their first Premier League campaign since 2016-17.

Ghisolfi’s track record is impressive. At Lens, he oversaw promotion to Ligue 1 during the COVID-impacted 2019-20 campaign and helped establish the club in the top half of the French top flight. His recruitment strategy delivered both footballing success and financial returns, most notably signing Kevin Danso from Augsburg for around €5million, before the defender eventually joined Tottenham for a significantly larger fee.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later joined Nice, where he appointed Francesco Farioli – a coach previously admired by Sunderland – before taking up the role at Roma. While his time in the Italian capital was short-lived and turbulent, signings such as Manu Kone and Matías Soulé did prove valuable under Claudio Ranieri, who returned late in the season to steer the club close to a Champions League spot.

Though Roma parted ways with Ghisolfi earlier this month, replacing him with Frederic Massara, his reputation remains strong. Sunderland’s swift move is seen as a calculated and ambitious attempt to inject further quality and European expertise into the club’s upper structure, particularly at a time when newly promoted sides often struggle to adapt to the demands of top-flight football.

Reports have suggested that Sunderland’s ownership group recently outlined serious investment plans to multiple market figures, underlining their intention to not only survive but thrive in the Premier League. The club will benefit from a windfall of over £200million following promotion, and are determined to use it wisely.

Ghisolfi’s arrival, while not yet formally confirmed, would be another indicator that Sunderland’s model is evolving. Speakman is expected to remain a crucial pillar within the club’s footballing department, with the goal of creating a Premier League-standard operation capable of identifying, signing and developing talent at a higher level.