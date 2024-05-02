Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have little to play for on Saturday’s Championship final day but could still play a major part in the relegation picture. Mike Dodds’ side host Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light and could see their visitors relegated, although it is currently unlikely. The Black Cats can finish as high as 13th or as low as 16th.

Elsewhere, the automatic promotion race is not yet over, but Ipswich Town need only a point at home to Huddersfield Town to secure a second consecutive promotion and a long-awaited return to the Premier League. There is also a battle for the play-offs, with one of Norwich City, Hull City or West Brom to miss out.

The Championship will always bring drama and that feeling will be intensified on the final day. Ahead of Saturday’s fixtures, the Sunderland Echo has your latest headlines from across the league.

McKenna lined up

Brighton will reportedly look to appoint Kieran McKenna as manager if they lose Roberto De Zerbi. The Guardian reports that contingency plans are being put in place at the AMEX with De Zerbi attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

McKenna has enjoyed an incredible season in charge at Portman Road, with Ipswich just one point away from securing promotion to the Premier League after a 22-year absence. The Tractor Boys only came up from League One last season and have kept pace with the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City, all while playing an exciting brand of football.

Brighton are reportedly ready to push for McKenna whether Ipswich go up or not, seeing themselves as an upgrade and an established Premier League side. It is unclear whether the 37-year-old would be open to the move or prefer to remain at Portman Road.

Play-off verdicts

Micah Richards expects Leeds to finally succeed in the play-offs if that becomes their only avenue to promotion. Anything but a win against Southampton and defeat for Ipswich would see Daniel Farke’s men enter the post-season knockout tournament, where they have failed on all five previous attempts.

Their final-day opponents Southampton have already secured a play-off place and fourth-placed finish, with two of Norwich, West Brom or Hull to make up the four-team group come 2.30pm on Saturday. It’s set to be another dramatic race for promotion.

“I’m gonna go for Leeds in the play-offs,” Richards told The Rest Is Football. “They’re going to bring an army down in the play-offs. Ipswich go automatic, I’m going to say Leeds in the play-offs.” Fellow pundit Alan Shearer backed Southampton to win at Wembley.

Birmingham’s Rowett decision

Interim Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett is expected to leave at the end of the season. Football Insider reports that Rowett will not have his contract at St. Andrew’s extended, regardless of what league they end up in.

Rowett took charge on an interim basis in March, following permanent manager Tony Mowbray’s decision to take a medical leave of absence. But results have not gone as planned and the Blues go into Saturday in the relegation zone.