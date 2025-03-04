David Prutton thinks Sunderland could potentially move the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley and Leeds United.

The Black Cats under Régis Le Bris are currently fourth in the Championship. Sunderland are three points behind Burnley in third, eight behind second-place Sheffield United and 11 points behind league leaders Leeds United.

However, Prutton - a former player and now Championship pundit for Sky Sports - believes that the three teams above Sunderland could be potentially dislodged before the end of the season should Le Bris’ men put a good run together before the end of the season.

“Again, where does the expectation lie? The team under Tony Mowbray that got to the play-offs semi-finals was then changed, and there were some missteps,” Prutton told Football League World. But quite clearly, they’ve got a side that can absolutely mix it with the top end of the division. Prutton also pointed toward Sunderland’s two strikers, Wilson Isiodr and Eliezer Mayenda, in giving them a good chance.

“They’ve shown character, last time out against Sheffield Wednesday, and are still in keeping and in running with the top two places. It’s just those two potentially movable objects in Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds in front of them and no doubt Wilson Isidor is a key part of that,” he added.

The EFL pundit added: “Crucial to be able to secure him. Eliezer Mayenda has shown just what he’s capable of. So hopefully, if you’re of a Sunderland persuasion, that ability of those two players to keep pushing on, keep each other hungry to score goals, to lead the the line for Sunderland, means you’ve got a very healthy rivalry which scores the goals that either manages to have you gatecrash the top two, or stands in you good stead for what the play-offs potentially could throw your way.

“We saw an emotional Wilson against Burnley, missing those two penalties, we saw him putting that resolutely to bed by getting himself back on the score sheet and I think he’s a great part of a very likeable Sunderland side. Yes, we talk about how young they are, yes we talk about a new manager in Régis Le Bris who is new to English football. So much to like about them.”

Promotion-chasing Sunderland have a free midweek and then host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in their next round of Championship fixtures. It’s the first of two home games for Sunderland with Preston North End the visitors the following Tuesday as Le Bris’ side look to build on the victory over Sheffield Wednesday last time out.