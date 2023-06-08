News you can trust since 1873
Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City and Rangers eye Sunderland 'target' as three clubs want Leeds United man

The latest transfer headlines from around the Championship as Sunderland announce their first summer signing.

By James Copley
Published 8th Jun 2023, 18:31 BST- 1 min read

The transfer window hasn't even opened yet and Sunderland have announced their first incoming deal...

The Wearsiders announced today that they have reached an agreement with Central Coast Mariners to sign Australian Crystal Palace-linked defender Nectarios Triantis subject to international clearance.

The centre-back signed for Sunderland for an "undisclosed fee", according to Central Coast Mariners, with boss Nick Montgomery full of praise for the player and his new club.

Here, we take a look at the key Championship transfer headlines - Triantis aside - that you may have missed throughout the day (June 8):

Brentford are also showing interest in Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh. Luton Town and fellow promotion winners Burnley have also been linked.

Liverpool and Portugal midfielder Fabio Carvalho will only be allowed to leave Anfield on loan this summer and not on a permanent deal. There are a number of Premier League clubs interested and a return to former side Fulham remains an option.

The Black Cats are said to have "identified" Swansea winger Morgan Whittaker as a potential target but face competition from Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City and Rangers.

Burnley are said to have submitted an of £7million plus add-ons for Sunderland's former Leeds United and Tottenham winger Jack Clarke, reports state that the Black Cats are holding out for £10milllion plus.

Luton Town have joined the race to sign versatile Jamaica defender Joel Latibeaudiere on a free transfer from Swansea City and Sheffield United have released club captain Billy Sharp after promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.

