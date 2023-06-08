Nectarios Triantis has signed for Sunderland for an "undisclosed fee", according to Central Coast Mariners, with boss Nick Montgomery full of praise for the player and his new club.

The Australian defender had been linked with a move to Crystal Palace but Sunderland have now won the race for the 20-year-old's signature.

The centre-back made 26 appearances for the Mariners during the 2022-23 season as they lifted the A-League title whilst it has been reported that Triantis will cost Sunderland a fee of $500K.

“Whilst we are obviously sad to be losing Nectar, we are so happy for him to be given this opportunity to join such a fantastic club like Sunderland. We would never hold him back from a move like this as he deserves it,” Montgomery said.

“Their fans are amazing and it’s a massive club. I have no doubt with time he will become a fan favourite for them. He is a wonderful young man who has developed rapidly in 12 months and played a vital role in helping us win the championship this season.”

“When we lost Kye Rowles last season we needed someone to fill big shoes and Nectar certainly did that. It’s now time for him to make us all proud and I have no doubt he can be representing the Socceroos at the next World Cup.”

