News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Nectarios Triantis: Central Coast Mariners boss has brilliant message Sunderland fans will love

Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery was full of praise for Nectarios Triantis and Sunderland...

By James Copley
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read

Nectarios Triantis has signed for Sunderland for an "undisclosed fee", according to Central Coast Mariners, with boss Nick Montgomery full of praise for the player and his new club.

The Australian defender had been linked with a move to Crystal Palace but Sunderland have now won the race for the 20-year-old's signature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The centre-back made 26 appearances for the Mariners during the 2022-23 season as they lifted the A-League title whilst it has been reported that Triantis will cost Sunderland a fee of $500K.

“Whilst we are obviously sad to be losing Nectar, we are so happy for him to be given this opportunity to join such a fantastic club like Sunderland. We would never hold him back from a move like this as he deserves it,” Montgomery said. 

Most Popular

“Their fans are amazing and it’s a massive club. I have no doubt with time he will become a fan favourite for them. He is a wonderful young man who has developed rapidly in 12 months and played a vital role in helping us win the championship this season.”

“When we lost Kye Rowles last season we needed someone to fill big shoes and Nectar certainly did that. It’s now time for him to make us all proud and I have no doubt he can be representing the Socceroos at the next World Cup.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Triantis will travel to Wearside following the Maurice Revello Tournament ahead of Sunderland’s pre-season schedule in July with the Black Cats set to play in America and domestic clashes against Hartlepool United, South Shields and Gateshead.

Related topics:SunderlandSocceroosOpportunityCrystal Palace