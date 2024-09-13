Sunderland will face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend.

Plymouth Argule manager Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he expects to have both Brendan Galloway and Darko Gyabi available for selection when his side face Sunderland this weekend.

The Black Cats will make the 800-mile round trip to Home Park on Saturday afternoon, and will be aiming to maintain their 100% record in the Championship after having won all four of their opening matches in the division under Regis Le Bris. For their part, Plymouth are still without a victory to their name, and currently lie 22nd in the table with two points.

But looking ahead to Sunderland’s visit, Rooney has delivered news of a double injury boost for the Pilgrims. Both Gyabi and ex-Stadium of Light loanee Galloway had been significant doubts due to recent issues, but both are set to be in line to feature.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Rooney said: “I think they’ll both be fine and hopefully available for selection on Saturday. Darko’s was not as serious as we first thought. Obviously, he’s come back from surgery on his groin and I think there was a misreading of that, if you like, from the specialist. Darko we’re hoping will be available, and Brendan is looking okay.”

There is, however, worse news regarding Argyle goalkeeper Conor Hazard, who is set to be sidelined for around three months after undergoing ankle surgery earlier in the week. Addressing his absence, Rooney said: "He has had surgery and it went well but all the signs are it's going to be 10-12 weeks so it's a shame. I think he has been waiting to get into the team and I think he felt he was finally getting his chance.

“He was playing well so the timing for Conor is unfortunate but that's football. You can pick up injuries. Grimmy [deputy goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw] has got a chance now to come into the team and get a run of games. He has to make sure he's ready."