Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has been catching the eye in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid icon Jude Bellingham has revealed that manager Carlo Ancelotti cheekily offered to buy his brother Jobe following his goal-scoring turn for Sunderland against Rotherham United last season.

The younger Bellingham sibling joined the Black Cats from Birmingham City last summer, and wasted little time in making his mark at the Stadium of Light, scoring twice in his third game for his new club to help Tony Mowbray’s side to a first win of the Championship campaign. In total, Jobe would go on to make 47 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland last term, registering seven strikes in the process.

And according to England international Jude, his brother’s performances were enough to catch the eye all the way away in the Spanish capital. Speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, he said: “I still remember when my brother Jobe scored twice [against Rotherham], we were watching the game and Ancelotti said: ‘F***… we bought the wrong one! I’m going to bring him here’. I said: ‘Where are you going to play him?’. Carlo said: ‘In your position!’.

Jobe has frequently been linked with moves away from Wearside in recent times, with a host of clubs from the Premier League and beyond touted as admirers of the teenage midfielder. Instead, however, the starlet put pen to paper on a new contract with Sunderland over the summer, with his deal now set to run until 2028.

In a statement released after the announcement of his contract extension, he said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it. Everyone has made me feel right at home and I couldn’t imagine playing for a club where it didn’t mean as much as it does to our fans. I enjoy playing for Sunderland and I can’t wait to get back to the Stadium of Light this weekend.”