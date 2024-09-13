The winger was linked with a potential loan move to Sunderland last month.

Mexican winger Cesar ‘Chino’ Huerta has revealed that he had his “suitcase ready” ahead of a proposed summer move to Liverpool that would have led to a loan stint with Sunderland, only for the deal to fall through at the eleventh hour.

Reports emerged late in the transfer window linking the Pumas UNAM star with a shock switch to Anfield and a subsequent temporary stint on Wearside, but updates since have suggested that the agreement collapsed due to the Black Cats’ reluctance to sign the 23-year-old.

Indeed, speaking earlier this month, Pumas UNAM president Luis Raúl González Pérez said: “It had nothing to do with the club [Liverpool] or his intention, on the contrary, they recognised the qualities of Huerta. External circumstances of the teams themselves that envisioned it could not materialise. I repeat, not because of the quality of Huerta, but because of external circumstances.”

Meanwhile manager Gustavo Lema added: “Chino was scouted by one of the best clubs in the world and that’s a source of pride. What are you going to tell people? That you have a player that Liverpool wanted? No, people want to win and that’s their right. We can’t tell people anything.”

Now, however, Huerta himself has spoken out on the debacle for the first time. In an interview with Spanish language outlet AS, he said: “I already had my suitcase ready, and I dropped it. I know that sooner or later, if I keep doing things right, I’ll get the opportunity. It’s a train that only happens once and I’m focused on Pumas. I come to the national team, and I try to do my best to help my team. I know the rest will come soon.”

Huerta’s hopes of signing for Liverpool may not be dead and buried just yet, however. Reports earlier this month claimed that the Reds were so impressed with the manner in which Pumas UNAM conducted negotiations that they would be willing to revisit the prospect of a transfer in a future window. For his part, the attacker has started the season in decent form, scoring three goals in 10 outings across all competitions. He has also amassed 11 caps for Mexico at senior international level. Ostensibly a left winger, Huerta is capable of playing on the opposite flank and through the centre of a front three as well.