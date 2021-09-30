Phil Smith's Sunderland Q&A: Promotion hopes, potential Portsmouth changes and contract plans under the microscope

A 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night proved the early highlight of the season so far, with a refreshed Black Cats XI impressing hugely.

In his weekly Q&A with supporters, Phil Smith discussed the campaign so far and what comes next.

You can read his responses below...

Elliot Embleton's representatives are in contract talks with the club

The best transfer window ever is now showing proof on the pitch, now believe they can better 87/88 when we last won promotion from this division, do you agree?

In terms of immediate impact, it’s definitely reminiscent of Sam Allardyce’s January window and Roy Keane’s first.

There’s been a big uplift in performance levels and it’s probably the first time since those two windows I’ve mentioned that there’s been that real excitement over the way a squad is building (though Steve Bruce recruited some very good players).

I think it’s a little early to make a full judgement as it’s a very young squad and a very long season.

One of the things Lee Johnson has spoken of being a potential test is how those young players cope with the very different demands of the winter schedule.

At the moment, though, the performance data very much suggests Sunderland are worthy of their place in the table and that’s very encouraging for the season ahead.

And it has been really refreshing to see players recruited to a clear gameplan, and who have the potential to grow with the club over the next few years.

It’s exciting times.

What changes - if any - would you make for Portsmouth?

Though Sunderland retain some hope that the scan will come back clear, it seems unlikely that Nathan Broadhead will be available from the start given the hamstring injury picked up on Tuesday night.

Lee Johnson thinks he could be sidelined for a couple of weeks, depending on what the scan shows.

So I think that’s one change he’ll have to make, and to be honest I think he may well have looked to bring one of his playmakers (Elliot Embleton or Alex Pritchard) back into the fold anyway.

Away from home against a tough opponent (regardless of recent form), that extra composure and presence on the ball could be key.

Otherwise I don’t see a great need for change from what was an otherwise impressive performance.

I wonder if he may be tempted to give Leon Dajaku a start after that encouraging cameo on Tuesday night, and to bring some extra ball-carrying ability. Aiden O’Brien hasn’t had a huge amount of gametime this season so he might look to keep things fresh after 90 minutes on Tuesday.

At this stage, I’d be surprised if he opted to risk either Dennis Cirkin or Callum Doyle, but time will tell.

Who should be the priority for a new contract re the younger players?

Elliot Embleton is the obvious priority and Sunderlnad have already made moves to start that process.

Kristjaan Speakman is understood to have started talks with his representatives and at the moment, there seems to be a will on all sides to get that done.

It’s by far the most important contract to get sorted at this stage, both in terms of protecting a real asset and also in retaining a player who has quickly become central to Lee Johnson’s plans.

In the medium term I think it’s important to reward Dan Neil with a new deal that reflects his status as a first-team player.

But with nearly two years left on his current deal, there’s no need at all for panic on that front.

There are a number of more senior players out of contract at the end of the current season, but I don’t think that will be on the agenda just yet. I think it’s fair to take a little longer to see how they are faring in the new philosophy, and where they could fit in moving forward.

Do you think we’ll struggle to hold on to some of the incredible young talent we now have at the club?

Other clubs will undoubtedly be paying close attention to the rapid progress some of the young players are making and at some point, some will leave.

The club has had a major shift in philosophy and selling young talent for a significant fee is part of making it sustainable in the long run.

Sunderland have sold only a handful of players for a profit in the last decade and it’s part of the reason they slumped so drastically.

If they change that, it’s something to be welcomed. It’s about having the structures in place so that you can reinvest, and repeat the process with another talented player.

Of course, it’s a balancing act between doing that and ensuring you maintain that ambition in terms of your on-pitch goals.

That’s a fascinating debate because while Lee Johnson sold almost £100 million worth of talent at Bristol City, he felt at times that they traded too much, affecting the cohesion and stability of the playing group.

It’s definitely a topic we will discuss plenty over the next few windows.

But broadly I just think outside the top five (or perhaps richest is the better way to put it) clubs in the country, selling players is a fact of life.

The key is being able to do when their value is highest, and being ready to replace them.

What do you think the future holds for Aiden O’Brien?

Well in the short term he has an important role of Nathan Broadhead is sidelined.

He’ll be needed to offer a foil and support to Ross Stewart, particularly with plenty of cup games on the horizon.

I also think we’ll see more of him playing off the left, even if it is more regularly off the bench than starting.

Though O’Brien’s preferred position is through the middle, Johnson sees him as a real threat driving infield from out wide and has spoken about how threatening he always thought him to be when managing Bristol City against Millwall.

He’s a good character, and the way he’s reacted to his limited gametime so far this season is testament to that.

Johnson trusts him totally and the couple of injuries Sunderland have picked up just goes to show how important the squad is as a whole.

In the long run, it may well be revisited in January if the Black Cats moved to reinforce their striking additions again.

Do you think Sunderland will win promotion?

It’s going to be a long, tough season and I still think it’s going to be a really competitive division.

I expect Rotherham, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday to be much stronger in the second half of the season and I don’t think Wigan Athletic or MK Dons are going anywhere.

But right now I’m optimistic.

Sunderland have depth and versatility, and most importantly I have a lot of confidence that going forward they will be able to maintain this momentum.

The stats show you their results are backed up by strong performances and that gives you a lot of confidence that these performances are sustainable.

