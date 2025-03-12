Jobe Bellingham continues to be at the centre of Sunderland exit speculation.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender Phil Bardsley has urged Manchester United to monitor the progress of current Black Cats sensation Jobe Bellingham ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

The teenager has found himself at the centre of widespread transfer speculation in recent months having established himself as a vital presence for Regis Le Bris’ side this season. A number of Premier League and continental heavyweights have already been credited with an interest in Bellingham, with Manchester United among the clubs said to be circling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Bardsley, who started his career at Old Trafford, is of the opinion that the Red Devils should be seriously considering a raid for the England youth international. The former defender was speaking to BoyleSports, who offer Premier League odds, and said: “Manchester United should be keeping tabs on Jobe Bellingham, look at how quickly Jude progressed and of course there are similarities there.

“He might like to play a bit further forward, but he already looks outstanding and has plenty of time to learn and develop while clubs are looking at him. The Championship is a demanding and tough league and if you can hold your own in that division at his age then there'll be plenty of clubs sniffing after you, especially looking at his brother and what he's gone on to do.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s future at Sunderland?

Bardsley is not the only pundit who has recently claimed that Bellingham has what it takes to make the step to the Premier League. In a conversation on talkSPORT with Jason Cundy, ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara said: “He looks good enough when I watch him. I’ve not watched loads of him this season but he’s definitely got the credentials to play Premier League football. It’s scary how similar he plays to his brother. I know they’re genetically brothers but they play so similar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reponding to O’Hara’s comments, Cundy added: “It is scary. The Neville brothers [Gary and Phil] didn’t look like these two do… the way they run.” O’Hara concluded: “He’s obviously got the potential to be a top player.”

Likewise, former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges told Sky Sports: “He's got maturity, he's got class, he's a character... I look at him on the field and I just think he's a superb athlete.

“The intelligent levels that he has to understand when to get into space, what he does with himself. He scores goals and he's a box-to-box midfielder that breaks play up but also gets on the end of things. When he finds himself in space and goes forward, I just think he's so dynamic and he's got such a confidence.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland handed fresh injury blow before Preston North End as club's media confirms striker absence