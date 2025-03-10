Sunderland’s superb run in the Women’s FA Cup came to an end on Saturday evening

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Women's FA Cup run is over after a 3-1 defeat to defending champions Manchester United on Saturday evening.

The Black Cats produced a spirited performance against the WSL giants, at one stage setting up a grandstand finish after Louise Griffith's goal reduced the deficit to a single heading into the final stages. Ella Toone's stoppage-time goal secured United's progression into the final four but Sunderland can take pride from their journey in the competition, the only side outside of the WSL to reach the quarter finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their run will also have significant long-term benefits, with the club cashing a significant sum in prize money. By reaching the quarter final Sunderland banked an additional £22,500 in prize money, having already earned in excess of £150,000 from their previous wins in the competition. In total, they earned £191,500 in prize money from the competition, which could be a major boost as the cub plots a return to the WSL in the long term.

All attention now turns to the final Championship fixtures, with Sunderland playing five more times before the end of the campaign. While a gap of eight points to the top of the division looks likely to be be too much to bridge, Sunderland sit sixth in the table after a recent win over Durham and still have much to play for - not least a trip to St James Park to face Newcastle United in a fortnight.