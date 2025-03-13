Sunderland and Burnley are vying for promotion this season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland defender Phil Bardsley has admitted that he will be sat “on the halfway line” if the Black Cats meet another of his former clubs, Burnley, in the Championship play-off final.

Both the Clarets and Regis Le Bris’ side look likely to secure a spot in the top six over the coming weeks, with Burnley sitting third in the table, and Sunderland one spot beneath them in fourth. If the two clubs were to finish the campaign in their current positions, they would avoid meeting each other in a play-off semi-final, but could feasibly face off in a Wembley final on May 24th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if that were to happen, Bardsley has admitted that his allegiances would be heavily split. Assessing the Championship promotion battle during an interview with BoyleSports, who offer Premier League odds, the former defender said: "In the race for automatic promotion, I think Leeds United and Sheffield United have got so much experience at the level, it’s going to be hard for Burnley to get above them and stay there.

"Having said that, with Scott Parker at the helm, they won’t give up believing or fighting, they have a great group of players and will give it everything. It’ll be interesting to see if two of my former clubs get into the play-off places. If Sunderland play Burnley I’ll have to sit on the halfway line.

"It could be the most competitive play-offs ever this year, looking at what Frank Lampard has done with Coventry and their form, they probably cannot wait for the next game at the moment. It’s all about form in the playoffs and if they can carry on, they will give themselves a hell of a chance."

Bardsley started his playing career with Manchester United, and underwent a number of loan stints - including a spell with Burnley - before signing for Sunderland on a permanent basis in 2008. After six-and-a-half years on the books at the Stadium of Light, he would depart for Stoke City, before returning to Turf Moor on a cut-price transfer in 2017. The veteran talent would part company with the Clarets in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else has Phil Bardsley said about Sunderland recently?

In another recent interview with BoyleSports, Bardsley also suggested that his boyhood club Manchester United should weigh up the prospect of a swoop for Sunderland sensation Jobe Bellingham this summer.

He said: “Manchester United should be keeping tabs on Jobe Bellingham, look at how quickly Jude progressed and of course there are similarities there.

“He might like to play a bit further forward, but he already looks outstanding and has plenty of time to learn and develop while clubs are looking at him. The Championship is a demanding and tough league and if you can hold your own in that division at his age then there'll be plenty of clubs sniffing after you, especially looking at his brother and what he's gone on to do.”