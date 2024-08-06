The Peterborough United owner’s proposal could see clubs like Sunderland play Championship matches abroad

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has urged the EFL to consider the prospect of staging competitive fixtures abroad in the future.

A frequent debate at Premier League level, the conversation has once again reared its head in recent days after senior figures, including NBC Sports executive Jon Miller and top flight chief Richard Masters, openly suggested that the ‘door looks ajar’ for such a proposal to come to fruition.

But MacAnthony is of the opinion that alongside the Premier League, the EFL should also be looking to export their product globally in a move that would potentially see clubs like Sunderland contest domestic matches on foreign soil - and in particular, in the USA.

Citing the need for increased revenue in the Football League, the Posh owner told talkSPORT: “There is no doubt in my mind - forget friendlies in the summer - that the next evolution to move the product along for bigger TV deals is to have the odd Premier League game and EFL game abroad so that our next TV rights deal will have less clubs in trouble in the EFL.

“It’s a good thing. I know fans will hate it. I’m telling you that the bigger TV deals for us is good for business, and anything that helps us have our product reach across the world, like this, is something worth doing. We need to grow our product.

“We [Peterborough] were one of the top 45 clubs in England last year if you look at our ranking, and we got about £1.5 million in TV money. Does that make sense to you?”

He added: “How does the EFL grow our product? By going into markets we’re not in yet, putting our product on display. It can’t just be Wrexham doing documentaries that brings eyes on the EFL. We have to do something. The only way we can do it is bringing a competitive game or two into those countries. There’s such an appetite in America for our product.”

Sunderland spent a portion of last year’s pre-season in the USA, playing friendlies in Texas, New Mexico, and North Carolina. Prior to that trip, the Black Cats had not travelled stateside since 2015.