The tricky attacker joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan from Sunderland during deadline day

Patrick Roberts has said an emotional goodbye to Sunderland supporters after completing a loan move to Birmingham City on transfer deadline day.

The 28-year-old winger, who has played a huge role in the Black Cats’ journey from League One back to the Premier League, joins the Championship promotion hopefuls until the end of the 2025-26 season. With his current deal expiring next summer and Sunderland unlikely to trigger their option to extend, Roberts may have played his final game at the Stadium of Light.

Posting on X, Roberts wrote: “Good luck with the rest of the season, Mackems,” with a red heart accompanying his post. On Instagram, he shared his excitement about the move, saying: “Delighted to join @bcfc. Look forward to seeing you all at St Andrew’s.”

Roberts’ departure sparked a huge reaction from Sunderland teammates and supporters alike. Jack Clarke responded with multiple goat emojis, signifying Roberts’ status as one of the best. Trai Hume replied with two red hearts, while Romaine Mundle commented with an angel emoji. Aaron Connolly also showed his support with a heart and raised-hands emoji.

Fans also filled his comments with messages of thanks and frustration at his exit, with one calling him a “legend” and another writing: “Going to wake up from this nightmare eventually.” Kristjaan Speakman, Sunderland’s sporting director, paid tribute to Roberts’ contribution: “Patrick was a catalyst in the success of Sunderland over the past four years… Patrick will always be able to call Sunderland home, and he will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light.”

What is the latest transfer news after deadline day?

Sunderland are continuing efforts to secure moves for a number of players not included in Régis Le Bris’ Premier League squad, despite the domestic transfer window officially closing last night. Ian Poveda, Timothée Pembélé, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson are among those the club are keen to find new opportunities for, with Sunderland open to both permanent transfers and loan exits before international windows shut over the coming weeks.

There could also be movement for Leo Hjelde if the right loan option arises, with the defender attracting interest from clubs abroad. In addition, Sunderland are still working on potential loan exits for talented youngsters Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic to secure regular senior football this season. Abdullahi’s proposed loan to French side Angers has stalled due to financial restrictions imposed on the Ligue 1 club by the DNCG, but the 19-year-old forward is expected to have alternative options elsewhere.

With international markets still open across Europe and beyond, Sunderland’s recruitment and player care teams remain active in trying to secure the best possible outcomes for players who are unlikely to feature heavily this season under Le Bris.