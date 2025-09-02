Patrick Roberts joins Birmingham City as The Echo explains the inside story behind his Sunderland exit

Patrick Roberts’ loan move to Birmingham City was shaped by several key factors, with both the player and the club agreeing it was the right decision late in the window, The Echo can reveal

Sources have told The Echo that Roberts had opportunities to leave Wearside earlier this summer, with two La Liga clubs exploring possible moves. However, the 28-year-old initially rejected those approaches, determined to fight for his place and make an impact on Sunderland’s return to the Premier League.

But in recent weeks, Roberts was informed that his game time would be limited following Sunderland’s significant summer recruitment, including the arrivals of Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi to strengthen the wide areas. With his contract situation and career momentum in mind, the winger ultimately decided that a move was the best way to secure regular first-team football.

The Echo understands that Birmingham City was always Roberts’ first choice – and the key to the deal was Chris Davies, who took charge at St Andrew’s earlier this year. Roberts and Davies worked together during their time at Celtic, where Davies was assistant to Brendan Rodgers, and sources indicate that this existing connection played a pivotal role in the player’s decision.

While Roberts could have stayed on Wearside, his preference was to avoid a situation where he was sidelined during a crucial stage of his career. Sunderland, for their part, were transparent about the challenge for starting opportunities under Régis Le Bris and were sympathetic to Roberts’ wish to play consistently.

The Echo also understands there is some regret on Roberts’ side that he hasn’t had the chance to test himself in the Premier League after playing such an influential role in Sunderland’s climb back to the top flight. However, the club’s decision to pursue wingers with pace and directness reflects a broader strategy to evolve their attack for the demands of top-level football.

Roberts departs with the full backing of Sunderland’s hierarchy and supporters, having been central to the club’s resurgence since his arrival in January 2022. His standout contributions included playing a vital role in both promotion play-off campaigns, most memorably scoring the dramatic winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday in the 2022 semi-final.

The winger is expected to feature prominently under Davies at Birmingham as he looks to maintain the career momentum he rebuilt on Wearside. For Sunderland, the move reflects both their ambition and the harsh realities of competing in the Premier League, with difficult decisions made to balance squad evolution and player opportunities.

Patrick Roberts and Sunderland – a success story...

This move also represents the conclusion of a remarkable chapter for both Sunderland and Patrick Roberts. When he arrived in January 2022, the Black Cats were battling in League One, and Roberts’ career was at a crossroads after a difficult spell at French side Troyes, where he had barely featured.

Having been sent out on eight separate loans by former club Manchester City, Roberts was desperate for a home – somewhere to rebuild his confidence and career. Sunderland gave him that opportunity, and in return, he delivered.

Over 147 appearances, Roberts became a pivotal figure in the club’s resurgence, playing a central role in two successful promotion campaigns. His stunning solo goal against Sheffield Wednesday in the 2022 League One play-off semi-final is already etched into Sunderland folklore, while his creativity and composure were equally vital during last season’s run to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, in which he nabbed an assist for Eliezer Mayenda’s equaliser at Wembley in the final.

From a player struggling for rhythm and recognition, Roberts leaves Sunderland having rebuilt his reputation, reconnected with supporters, and added two promotions to his CV. For the Black Cats, it’s also a success story: a calculated signing that helped deliver top-flight football back to Wearside.