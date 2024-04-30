Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Roberts’ happiness at Sunderland has been questioned by Marco Gabbiadini.

Roberts signed for Sunderland in the January of the club’s last season in League One and helped propel the Black Cats to promotion via the play-offs. The former Manchester City man netted a crucial goal in the semi-final second-leg against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Last campaign, Roberts formed an impressive partnership with Manchester United loanee Amdad Diallo under former boss Tony Mowbray, who previously described Roberts as one of the best players in the Championship.

This season, however, Roberts has struggled for form and missed a significant part of Sunderland’s season due to injury as the club lurched from Mowbray to Michael Beale and then to Mike Dodds. The ex-Celtic and Derby County man has registered just two assists in 31 appearances during 2023-24 and hasn’t scored a single goal.

“Last year he was a joy to watch; him and Amad were like some kind of party trick in the final third, you couldn’t get the ball off them,” former Sunderland her Gabbiadini told BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport show.

“But this year, maybe he’s just not happy, maybe he’s missing not having a player on the same wavelength as him, but the bottom line is; his season has been a disappointment because his outcomes have been shocking.”

