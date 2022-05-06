The Stadium of Light faithful were at their passionate best ahead of Friday night’s meeting with the Owls.

Records could be broken over the course of Sunderland’s two-legged League One play-off semi-final tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

Without doubt, the Black Cats and the Owls rank amongst the biggest clubs in the division and boast two of the most passionate fanbases.

That was all too evident on Friday night when almost 45,000 supporters packed into the Stadium of Light as the two sides went head-to-head for the first of two meetings in four days.

There was a further addition to the Black Cats home after fan group The Spirit of 37 raised money to enable Sunderland supporters to put on an impressive flag display as both sets of players made their way on to the Stadium of Light pitch ahead of the game.

Our photographer was on hand to capture some remarkable images as all of Wearside held its breath to see if Alex Neil’s side could boost their chances of securing promotion back into the Championship.

Can you spot yourself in our fan gallery?

